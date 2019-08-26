Saudi Arabia, UAE vow to back Yemen war effort amid cracks

Displaced Yemenis receive food supplies provided by the World Food Programme, at a school in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. The U.N. humanitarian chief in Yemen warned last Wednesday that unless significant new funding is received in the coming weeks, food rations for 12 million people in the war-torn country will be reduced and at least 2.5 million malnourished children will be cut off from life-saving services. less Displaced Yemenis receive food supplies provided by the World Food Programme, at a school in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. The U.N. humanitarian chief in Yemen warned last Wednesday that unless ... more Photo: Hani Mohammed, AP Photo: Hani Mohammed, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Saudi Arabia, UAE vow to back Yemen war effort amid cracks 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have pledged to keep their floundering coalition war against Yemen's Houthi rebels together after an Emirati troop pullout and the rise of the southern separatists they supported.

The joint communique early Monday came as the Houthis launched at least six ballistic missiles and two drone attacks into Saudi Arabia.

That keeps up rebel pressure on the kingdom as online infighting between the Emirati and Saudi intelligentsia exposed growing cracks between the usually lockstep oil-rich nations.

The UAE, an autocratic federation of seven sheikhdoms home to Dubai, has not publicly acknowledged how many troops it withdrew from Yemen. Yemeni officials have suggested Emirati troop strength has dropped by as much as 75% out of around 10,000 troops.