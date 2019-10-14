Royal Pomp: UK tradition on display for Parliament opening

Members of the Yeoman Guard ahead of the official State Opening of Parliament in London, Monday Oct. 14, 2019. (Victoria Jones/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II is set to officially open a new session of Parliament in a ceremony rich with centuries of British tradition.

The 93-year-old monarch will travel from Buckingham Palace to Parliament in an elaborate carriage escorted by the Household Cavalry.

In front of her will be a separate carriage carrying the Imperial State Crown and other regalia the queen will need for the ceremony.

The crown includes many precious gems, including the Second Star of Africa diamond. The crown was made for King George VI's coronation in 1937, based on a crown designed for Queen Victoria in 1838.

The queen then delivers her government-written speech from a throne in the House of Lords.

A debate is expected to begin several hours after the queen departs.