Romania: Thousands take part in anti-government protests

A woman with the Romanian flag colors and the word "Resist" painted on her face takes part in an anti-government protest in Victoria Square, outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. Thousands joined a protest, demanding the resignation of the government, one year after a similar rally turned violent and left dozens of participants and members of the riot police injured.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Thousands of people took part in anti-government protests in Romania, with the largest rally taking place outside government headquarters in Bucharest.

The events on Saturday were held on the anniversary of anti-corruption protests in which hundreds of people were injured, including two dozen police officers.

Some demonstrators carried signs with slogans like "Corruption kills" while demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's government.

Bucharest resident Mihai Munteanu said: "We want this government full of incompetents, corrupt people and thieves to go away because we cannot go on like this anymore."

Dancila has been prime minister since January 2018. The leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party, she is set to run against incumbent President Klaus Iohannis in a November presidential election.