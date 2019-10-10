Questions raised over police protection for German synagogue

A body lies on a road in Halle, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 after a shooting incident. A gunman fired several shots on Wednesday in German city of Halle and at least two got killed, according to local media FOCUS online. The gunman is on the run and police have sealed off the surrounding area. (Sebastian Willnow/dpa via AP) less A body lies on a road in Halle, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 after a shooting incident. A gunman fired several shots on Wednesday in German city of Halle and at least two got killed, according to local ... more Photo: Sebastian Willnow, AP Photo: Sebastian Willnow, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Questions raised over police protection for German synagogue 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Questions are being raised about police response after an attack on a synagogue in the German city of Halle after a gunman tried unsuccessfully to enter the house of worship during Yom Kippur observances and killed two people nearby.

The head of Germany's Jewish community, Josef Schuster, called the absence of police guards as "scandalous" as members of the synagogue described waiting behind locked doors for the police to arrive, which took more than 10 minutes.

The head of the Halle community, Max Privorozki, said Thursday "I thought, that door will not hold" as the attacker fired shots outside. Police union head Oliver Malchow said the response time showed "how thin police coverage is" and added that the wait "was especially long for the people who were in the synagogue."