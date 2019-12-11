President adviser: 70 soldiers dead in Niger after attack

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — An adviser to Niger's president says at least 70 soldiers have been killed by suspected jihadists in the West African country's deadliest attack yet.

A tweet sent from President Mahamadou Issoufou's account late Wednesday said that he was returning early from an overseas trip following the developments near Niger's border with Mali.

The attack took place Tuesday in a remote area where jihadists linked to the Islamic State are active. The military has not released a death toll, but an adviser confirmed the provisional toll. He spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to journalists.