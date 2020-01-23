Pence: Israel PM, election rival invited to US to talk peace

JERUSALEM (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main political rival Benny Gantz have been invited to Washington next week to discuss the "prospect of peace" with the Palestinians.

He spoke at a meeting with Netanyahu after addressing an international Holocaust forum in Jerusalem.

“We just completed a conversation about plans for next week," Pence said after meeting the Israeli leader at the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem

“President Trump asked me to extend an invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to the White House next week to discuss regional issues as well as the prospect of peace here in the Holy Land," he said.

He said Netanyahu had asked that his chief opponent, Benny Gantz, also be invited, and that both men had agreed to come.

The announcement raised speculation that the White House is preparing to release its long-awaited peace plan after numerous delays.

Israeli media reports said the plan is expected to be extremely favorable to Israel, including giving it control over large parts of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians have already rejected the plan, saying the White House is unfairly biased toward Israel.