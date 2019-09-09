New Saudi energy minister urges producers to share burden

Saudi Arabia's new Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, center, and United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei, right, walk through an energy exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Prince Abdulaziz, as well as the CEOs of Total SA and ENI SpA, were in Abu Dhabi on Monday at the World Energy Congress. less Saudi Arabia's new Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, center, and United Arab Emirates Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei, right, walk through an energy exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ... more Photo: Jon Gambrell, AP Photo: Jon Gambrell, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close New Saudi energy minister urges producers to share burden 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia's new energy minister says producers "have to share responsibility" to balance the market.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman spoke Monday in Abu Dhabi at an energy conference about the role OPEC member-states and other major oil producers like Russia have ahead of a meeting this week to discuss global production cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day.

Saudi Arabia has led cuts in production as the kingpin of OPEC to keep oil prices from sliding further.

Prince Abdulaziz says "it's all about the incremental contributions."

His remarks suggest he will continue a similar policy to that of his predecessor, Khalid al-Falih, who led the deal to cut global production among major producers.

The prince's speech marks his debut since being named the kingdom's new oil minister early on Sunday.