Lawmakers OK same-sex marriage in Mexico's Oaxaca state

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lawmakers in the southern Mexico state of Oaxaca have approved changing the civil code to authorize same-sex marriage.

A statement from the state congress says marriage will now be defined as a "civil contract celebrated between two persons, who unite to realize a life in common and provide each other respect, equality and mutual help."

With Wednesday's vote, about 20 of Mexico's 31 states plus Mexico City have codified same-sex marriage into law.

Mexico's Supreme Court ruled previously that it is unconstitutional to ban same-sex marriage. However, in states where it wasn't expressly authorized, it has been up to individual couples to sue in court for the right to wed.

The newspaper El Universal reports there were confrontations between evangelical protesters opposed to the measure and LGBTQ activists in favor.