Judge postpones 2nd corruption trial of Malaysia's former PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A judge has delayed by a week the second trial of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak for alleged corruption linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund.

The judge agreed to the postponement following lawyers' appeals to allow Najib's first trial to end this week.

Najib faces a total 42 charges of corruption, abuse of power and money laundering linked to 1MDB.

Chief prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram says the last witness will testify in Najib's first trial this week. The first trial began in April on seven charges related to 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) from a former 1MDB subsidiary that allegedly went into Najib's bank accounts.

The second trial involves alleged abuse of power and laundering of 2.3 billion ringgit ($551 million) of 1MDB funds.