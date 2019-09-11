Japan's leader taps new Cabinet ministers to freshen image

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shuffled his Cabinet on Wednesday, adding two women and a son of a former leader to freshen his image while maintaining continuity on U.S.-oriented trade and security policies.

Abe, who has made cordial relations with President Donald Trump a pillar of his policies, kept the same faces in key positions.

Taro Kono, who was foreign minister, was appointed defense minister, while Toshimitsu Motegi, minister in charge of economic policy, is now foreign minister.

Finance Minister Taro Aso, a veteran politician, kept his job.

Also getting attention is new environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi, 38, son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. He was the only appointment in his 30s in a lineup dominated by men in their 50s and older.

Koizumi's father was popular during his tenure. Expectations in the Japanese public have been high for years that the younger Koizumi is destined to be Japan's leader.

Continuity in leadership was seen as critical because Japan is still trying to fine-tune a trade deal with the Trump administration.

Both sides have said a basic deal has been reached, which will open Japanese markets to U.S. agricultural products and beef. The U.S. is an important trade and security partner for export-dependent Japan.

Japan is also embroiled in a dispute with neighboring South Korea, involving Japan's export controls on some material used for computer chips and displays. Seoul has countered with plans to downgrade Japan's trade status and terminate a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan.

Also getting the limelight were two female ministers, Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi and Seiko Hashimoto, a former Olympian speedskater who was appointed minister in charge of the Tokyo Olympics.

Women in the Cabinet tend to get attention in Japan, which is criticized as lagging in promoting females in jobs and politics.

Abe is the longest-serving prime minister in Japan's postwar history. Until he came to power in 2012, Japan tended to have a "revolving door" of one leader toppled after another, partly because of recurring corruption scandals. Abe also served as prime minister from 2006 to 2007.

Although he has had his share of domestic scandals, he has managed to stay in power.

The opposition is divided and widely perceived as disorganized and weak by voters, and has not put up much of a challenge.

The opposition has wrested power several times in recent decades, but it has fumbled repeatedly, allowing Abe's party, the Liberal Democrats, to nearly continuously rule Japan since World War II.

