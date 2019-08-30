Japan defense costs swell on greater role, purchases from US

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's defense spending is expected to set a record next year as the country strengthens its military alliance with the U.S. and buys expensive American weapons amid threats from China and North Korea.

The Defense Ministry's 5.32 trillion yen ($50.3 billion) request for fiscal 2020, released Friday, is up 1.2% from this year and could swell further if Japan agrees to pay more of the cost of stationing U.S. troops in the country.

Under pressure from President Donald Trump, Japan has been buying costly military equipment as a way of reducing the U.S. trade deficit while bolstering defense cooperation.

Among the biggest purchases are six F-35B stealth fighters at 14 billion yen ($132 million) each for deployment in 2024.