Ivanka Trump embraces Venezuela migrants as US boosts aid

Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and White House adviser, talks to Venezuelan migrant Andry Rodriguez at a migrant shelter in La Parada near Cucuta, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Ivanka Trump is kicking off her trip to South America by promoting women's empowerment. less Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and White House adviser, talks to Venezuelan migrant Andry Rodriguez at a migrant shelter in La Parada near Cucuta, Colombia, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Ivanka ... more Photo: Fernando Vergara, AP Photo: Fernando Vergara, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Ivanka Trump embraces Venezuela migrants as US boosts aid 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — Ivanka Trump has met with Venezuelan migrants and opposition leaders as the U.S. government announced a new aid package of $120 million for people leaving the crisis-wracked South American nation.

U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and special adviser is on a five-day tour of South America aimed at promoting the economic empowerment of women. But she turned her attention to Venezuela's political crisis during a brief stop Wednesday at the Colombian border town of Cucuta, which has been flooded with people fleeing Venezuela.

She met with a group of exiled Venezuelan opposition leaders and said she was "inspired" by their efforts to secure free elections in the South American country and moved by their stories of what she said was "courage in the face of real brutality and atrocity."