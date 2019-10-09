Irish prime minister says big gaps remain in Brexit talks

LONDON (AP) — Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkhar says big gaps remain between Britain and the European Union as they try to secure a Brexit deal.

As chances of a breakthrough before next week's crucial EU summit recede, Varadkhar says fundamental objectives haven't changed and that Ireland can't accept a deal at any cost.

Varadkhar, in an interview with Irish broadcaster RTE, said Tuesday night that the U.K. is repudiating "the deal that we negotiated in good faith with Prime Minister (Theresa) May's government over two years and sort of put half of that now back on the table and are saying, 'That's a concession'. And, of course, it isn't really."

The comments contradict British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office, which said EU intransigence had led to a breakdown in negotiations.