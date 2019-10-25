Iraqi police fire tear gas as protesters hit Baghdad streets

Demonstrators gather in Tahrir Square in preparation for social media planned protests tomorrow, in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Demonstrators gather in Tahrir Square in preparation for social media planned protests tomorrow, in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Photo: Khalid Mohammed, AP Photo: Khalid Mohammed, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Iraqi police fire tear gas as protesters hit Baghdad streets 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi police are firing tear gas to disperse thousands of protesters in Baghdad where planned anti-government demonstrations have resumed after a three-week hiatus.

Heavy security forces have been deployed on the streets of Baghdad in anticipation of Friday's protests.

The protests are a continuation of the economically-driven demonstrations that began in early October and turned deadly as security forces cracked down, using live ammunition.

After a week of violence, a government-appointed inquiry into the protests determined that security forces had used excessive force, killing 149 people and wounding over 3,000. Eight members of the security forces were also killed.

Also on Friday, Iraqi soldiers fired tear gas as protesters tried to cross a bridge leading to Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, home to the U.S. Embassy and Iraqi government offices.