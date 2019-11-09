Iranian media say injuries jump to 520 in Friday quake

A car lays smashed by debris from an earthquake in Varankesh village in Eastern Azerbaijan province, some 250 miles (400 kilometers) northwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. The temblor struck Tark county in Iran's Eastern Azerbaijan province early Friday. (Mohammad Zinali/Tasnim News Agency via AP) less A car lays smashed by debris from an earthquake in Varankesh village in Eastern Azerbaijan province, some 250 miles (400 kilometers) northwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. The temblor ... more Photo: Mohammad Zinali, AP Photo: Mohammad Zinali, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Iranian media say injuries jump to 520 in Friday quake 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's state TV is saying the number of injured people from a magnitude 5.9 earthquake on Friday has jumped to 520 from more than 300.

Saturday's report said the updated figure followed the end of rescue operations in more than 80 remote villages Tark county in Iran's Eastern Azerbaijan province, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) northwest of the capital, Tehran.

It said 28 were hospitalized and the rest released with minor injuries, adding that the death toll has remained at five people.

Iran experiences an earthquake per day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

In 2017, a magnitude 7 earthquake struck western Iran and killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.