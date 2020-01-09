Iran investigators: Crashed jetliner never called for help

Bodies of the victims of a Ukrainian plane crash are collected by rescue team at the scene of the crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital's main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board. less Bodies of the victims of a Ukrainian plane crash are collected by rescue team at the scene of the crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian passenger jet ... more Photo: Ebrahim Noroozi, AP Photo: Ebrahim Noroozi, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Iran investigators: Crashed jetliner never called for help 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran investigators say crew of Ukrainian jetliner that crashed never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back to the airport when the plane went down.

Iran's civil aviation authority made the comments in a preliminary crash report issued Thursday.

The crash of the Ukrainian jetliner Wednesday killed 176 people.