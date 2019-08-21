Iceland's leader won't be around to welcome Pence

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland's leader has announced she will skip U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's visit to her Nordic nation, opting instead to keep a prior commitment to attend a trade union conference in Sweden.

Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir said she's planned for months to give the keynote speech for the Council of Nordic Trade Unions' annual meeting in Malmo, Sweden on Sept. 3, the day before Pence's arrival. She has no plans to return the following day for his visit.

She told Icelandic broadcaster RUV on Tuesday that the visit "has been bouncing a lot around the calendar so that it has been very difficult to organize oneself around it." Her office Wednesday confirmed she hadn't changed her mind.

The decision was made before President Donald Trump canceled plans to visit Denmark.