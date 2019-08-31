Hezbollah leader denies having missile factories in Lebanon

A man sweeps broken glass near the 11th-floor building that houses the media office in a stronghold of the Lebanese Hezbollah group, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Two Israeli drones crashed into the Hezbollah stronghold in the Lebanese capital overnight without the militants firing on them, a spokesman for the group said Sunday, saying the first fell on the roof of a building housing Hezbollah's media office while the second landed in a plot behind it. less A man sweeps broken glass near the 11th-floor building that houses the media office in a stronghold of the Lebanese Hezbollah group, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. Two Israeli ... more Photo: Bilal Hussein, AP Photo: Bilal Hussein, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Hezbollah leader denies having missile factories in Lebanon 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah is categorically denying Israeli claims about his group having factories to produce precision-guided missiles in Lebanon.

Hassan Nasrallah says such accusations by the Israeli prime minister were a "lie" and a "hanger" to justify Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

"We do not have factories to produce precision-guided missiles in Lebanon," Nasrallah said. His comments came in a speech to supporters Saturday night, a week after an alleged Israeli drone crashed on the roof of Hezbollah's media office in southern Beirut while another exploded and crashed nearby.

The Iranian-backed group said both drones were armed with explosives and were carrying out an attack mission.

Nasrallah reiterated his group's intention to retaliate, saying Israel "must pay a price" for its aggression.