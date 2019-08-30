Hezbollah: drones were likely flown from Israeli gunboats

BEIRUT (AP) — The TV station of Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group says two drones used in an alleged attack south of Beirut were flown from Israeli gunboats off the Lebanese coast.

Al-Manar TV's report Friday came five days after an alleged Israeli drone crashed in a Hezbollah stronghold while another exploded and crashed nearby.

The TV reported that Hezbollah handed over the drones to the Lebanese army after conducting its investigation.

Hezbollah had said its explosive experts found that one drone was laden with highly explosive materials, suggesting the aerial vehicles were designed to carry out attacks. One drone was initially thought to be a reconnaissance drone.

Israeli media reported early this week, Israeli drones targeted a Beirut facility housing a "planetary mixer," a large industrial machine that is critical to making missiles.