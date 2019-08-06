Hajj trip may help Christchurch mosque victims heal

In this July 31, 2019, photo, Temel Atacocugu, who was shot nine times during the Christchurch mosque attacks, tries on the clothes he will wear during the Hajj pilgrimage, in Christchurch, New Zealand. He is among 200 survivors and relatives from the Christchurch mosque shootings who are traveling to Saudi Arabia as guests of King Salman for the Hajj pilgrimage, a trip many hope will help them to heal.

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Two-hundred survivors and relatives from the Christchurch mosque shootings are traveling to the hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia this week as guests of King Salman.

The king is paying for their airfare, accommodation and travel costs, a bill that will run over $1 million. Many of those traveling hope the trip will give them a chance to heal.

An Australian white supremacist has been charged with killing 51 people at two mosques in the March 15 attacks.

The Christchurch shootings have been cited as inspiration by other white supremacists, most recently in an attack in El Paso, Texas, that left 22 people dead.

The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam.