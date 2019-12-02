Gulf Cooperation Council meeting to be held in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A regional body of Arab Gulf states will hold its annual meeting in Saudi Arabia next week.

The Gulf Cooperation Council said late Sunday it will meet in Riyadh on Dec. 10. It’s the group’s 40th summit.

The meeting had been scheduled to be held in the United Arab Emirates since last year. GCC officials did not say why they decided to move the event to Saudi Arabia.

The GCC is a bloc composed of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The bloc has been fractured by a two-year boycott by Bahrain, Egypt, the UAE and Saudi Arabia of Qatar over a political dispute. Recently, however, teams from Saudi Arabia and the UAE traveled to Qatar for the 2019 Arabian Gulf Cup soccer tournament.