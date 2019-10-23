Greece: Migrant child killed in boat collision

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a coast guard patrol boat collided with a dinghy carrying migrants to the island of Kos from Turkey on Wednesday, leaving a child dead and another person missing.

Officials on Kos say that 31 people have been rescued following the collision, in an effort assisted by private boats and the European Union border protection agency Frontex. The circumstances of the collision aren't immediately clear.

The crash occurred before sunrise Wednesday in the heavily patrolled waters of the east Aegean Sea.