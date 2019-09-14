Germany's Merkel faces decisive week on climate protection

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel is promising that Germany will "find its way to good climate protection," but her governing coalition is still haggling over a major policy package that is due to be presented next week.

Merkel's government has promised for months that it will unveil a package of measures on Friday to ensure that Germany cuts greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 compared with 1990. It is under pressure to deliver a convincing result, but parties in the coalition have argued about how to go about it.

Merkel said in her weekly video message Saturday that "we must do our homework here" and acknowledged that "unfortunately, we are not yet as good as we should be." Germany is set to miss its own emissions goals for 2020.