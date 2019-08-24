Germany: Boy, 13, in stepfather's SUV sets off police chase

BERLIN (AP) — A 13-year-old boy driving his stepfather's SUV set off a chase through the German city of Hannover that ended with the teenager driving into a police car.

Police said Saturday that they were alerted late Friday evening to a car with what appeared to be a very young driver and its lights switched off. A patrol car located the SUV, but its driver ignored officers' signals for him to stop and headed toward the city center.

Several more police cars with flashing lights set off in pursuit of the Suzuki SUV, which tried to evade them by turning onto a tram track. A patrol car blocked the track, but the young driver simply collided with it. The 13-year-old and a passenger in the patrol car were slightly hurt.