French government admits security breach in police attack

People walk out the police headquarters in Paris, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. The French government says there is nothing to suggest the police employee who stabbed four colleagues to death at Paris police headquarters yesterday was radicalized.

PARIS (AP) — France's interior minister has acknowledged that there was a breach in security that failed to detect signs of radicalization of a police employee who killed four people inside Paris police headquarters.

Christophe Castaner told France Inter radio Monday the attacker had previously "justified" the deadly 2015 Islamic extremist attack on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in front of his colleagues, but no written report was made at the time.

An internal investigation has been launched, in addition to the judicial investigation.

The longtime police employee stabbed four colleagues to death Thursday before he was shot and killed.

The counterterrorism prosecutor said the attacker was likely in contact with members of an ultra-conservative Islamic movement.

His wife was released from police custody Sunday without any charges, Castaner said.