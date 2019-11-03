Foreign member of a medic team killed in Syria's northeast

BEIRUT (AP) — A Kurdish official and a Syrian war monitor say Turkey-backed opposition fighters have struck an international medic group killing one of its members in northern Syria.

Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, tweeted that he "received terrible news" of the death of a medic with the Free Burma Rangers near the town of Tal Tamr, where clashes with the Turkey-backed fighters are ongoing.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the death of the medic saying he was from Asia.

The Free Burma Rangers, or FBR, identifies itself as a multi-ethnic humanitarian service movement working in Burma, Syria, Iraq and Kurdistan.

Turkey last month invaded northeastern Syria to push back the Kurdish forces from its borders.