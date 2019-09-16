Fishermen demand a say in decisions on offshore wind energy

In this Sept. 11, 2019 photo, the commercial fishing boat Ann Kathryn sails into the Manasquan Inlet in Manasquan, N.J. Although they support effort to fight climate change and its impact on the world's oceans, the fishing industry fears it could be harmed by one of the promising solutions: the offshore wind energy industry. At a Congressional subcommittee hearing Monday Sept. 16, 2019 in New Jersey, fishermen asked for a seat at the table when important wind energy decisions are made, including where projects are located. less In this Sept. 11, 2019 photo, the commercial fishing boat Ann Kathryn sails into the Manasquan Inlet in Manasquan, N.J. Although they support effort to fight climate change and its impact on the world's oceans, ... more Photo: Wayne Parry, AP Photo: Wayne Parry, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Fishermen demand a say in decisions on offshore wind energy 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A congressional subcommittee has heard from fishermen asking for input on crucial decisions about offshore wind energy.

They said Monday at a hearing at the Jersey Shore that they want to be consulted on where wind energy projects are located and whether water access is restricted.

The hearing's purpose was to gather input from the industry and its advocates to be considered in future regulation of wind energy.

Peter Hughes, of Atlantic Cape Fisheries, says proposed projects off New Jersey sit atop prime fishing grounds.

Capt. Ed Yates is a fisherman from Barnegat (BAR'-neh-get) Light, New Jersey.

He says flounder, cod and other species have moved away from underground cables at a wind project off Denmark.