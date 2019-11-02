Egypt to try conductor who forced youth to jump to his death

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's top prosecutor says a train conductor who forced two poor street vendors without tickets to jump off a moving train, leading to the death of one of the youths, will stand on trial.

The incident took place earlier this week in the Nile Delta town of Tanta and has stirred public outrage and calls for the resignation of Egypt's transportation minister.

The conductor demanded the youths "pay for tickets but they refused," after which he opened a carriage door for them to jump out.

General Prosecutor Hamada el-Sawy says Saturday the conductor, who is in custody, would face two charges that include causing injuries that led to the death of one of the two men, and deliberately injuring the other youth.

A trial date has not been set.