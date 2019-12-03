Croatian students back in school after teachers end strike

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Students have returned to schools in Croatia after teachers ended their strike following an agreement with the government on a rise in salaries.

Primary and secondary schools throughout Croatia on Tuesday worked normally after more than 36 days of strikes. Croatia’s public HRT broadcaster says this was the longest ever strike in the country.

The unions agreed to stop the action after the government promised a gradual hike in wages. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has described Monday’s deal as a compromise.

Teachers initially held a partial strike, rotating between schools. They recently widened the strike to include all schools every day.

Teachers and other employees in the education system had complained their salaries were behind other public sector workers.