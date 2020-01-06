Bus accident in Sri Lanka kills 6, injures more than 30

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A passenger bus plunged off the road in Sri Lanka's tea-growing hill country on Monday, killing six people and injuring more than 30.

Police said a bus belonging to the state-run bus company fell into a precipice near the small mountain town of Madulsima, about 250 kilometers (155 miles) east of Colombo, the capital, leaving six people dead.

State television said the dead included two children and that more than 30 people were injured and being treated at hospitals.

Deadly bus accidents are common in Sri Lanka, often due to reckless driving and poorly maintained roads.