Bridge falls in Taiwan bay, injuring 10 on boats below
Ralph Jennings, Associated Press
A woman struggles against gusts of wind generated by Typhoon Mitag in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Fast-moving Typhoon Mitag was bearing down on northern Taiwan on Monday, bringing high winds and heavy rain and forcing flight cancellations. less
Photo: Chiang Ying-ying, AP
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A towering bridge over a bay in eastern Taiwan has collapsed sending an oil tanker truck falling onto boats in the water below.
A disaster relief official said the collapse Tuesday set off a fire and at least 10 people have been hurt.
The bridge collapsed about 9:30 a.m. in Nanfangao, a tiny but often-crowded Pacific coast fishing village.
The weather at the time of the collapse was sunny, hours after a typhoon swept across parts of the island.
A National Fire Agency spokesperson said the tanker's fall smashed three boats.
Six of the 10 people hurt were sent to a hospital with major injuries and the other four had minor injuries.