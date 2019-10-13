Brexit divorce talks between UK and EU go down to the wire

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he participates in an art class with Scarlet Fickling aged 4, in at St Mary's and All Saints Primary School in Beaconsfield, England, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he participates in an art class with Scarlet Fickling aged 4, in at St Mary's and All Saints Primary School in Beaconsfield, England, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Photo: Alastair Grant, AP Photo: Alastair Grant, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Brexit divorce talks between UK and EU go down to the wire 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to brief his Cabinet on the progress of last-minute Brexit talks with the European Union.

Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc on Oct. 31, and attempts to find a deal have foundered over plans for the border between EU member Ireland and the U.K.'s Northern Ireland.

But negotiations intensified last week after Johnson and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said they could see a "pathway" to a divorce agreement.

Both sides say substantial gaps remain and it's unclear whether they can be bridged in time. A crucial EU summit, the last scheduled chance to strike a deal, begins Thursday.

House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said Johnson would update the Cabinet in a conference call later Sunday.