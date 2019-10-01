Boris Johnson says UK will submit concrete Brexit proposals

A motorway overhead matrix sign on the M3 motorway warms motorists about possible changes to EU freight papers, near Camberley, south-east England, Monday Sept. 30, 2019. Uncertainty persists over Britain's Brexit split from the European Union bloc, although Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed that Britain will leave on the scheduled date of Oct. 31, with or without a deal. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) less A motorway overhead matrix sign on the M3 motorway warms motorists about possible changes to EU freight papers, near Camberley, south-east England, Monday Sept. 30, 2019. Uncertainty persists over Britain's ... more Photo: Steve Parsons, AP Photo: Steve Parsons, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Boris Johnson says UK will submit concrete Brexit proposals 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says "this is the moment when the rubber hits the road," as his government prepares to make firm proposals for a new divorce deal with the European Union.

Britain is due to leave the 28-nation bloc at the end of this month, and EU leaders are growing impatient with the U.K.'s failure to set out detailed plans for maintaining an open border in Ireland.

The U.K. plans to send them once the governing Conservative Party conference ends in Manchester on Wednesday,

Ireland's deputy prime minister rejected an idea in preliminary U.K. papers for customs posts a few miles away from the border. Simon Coveney called the idea a "non-starter."

Johnson said Tuesday that the idea won't be included in the U.K. proposals.