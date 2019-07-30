Bomb targeting police vehicle kills 4 in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan say a roadside bomb struck a security vehicle in the southwestern city of Quetta, killing at least four people.

Abdur Razzaq Cheema, the city's police chief, says another 26 people were wounded in Tuesday's bombing, which targeted police.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province, the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources, such as gas and oil. Islamic militants also have a presence there and have targeted security forces.