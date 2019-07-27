Bahrain executes 2 in terrorism case decried by activists

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahrain has executed two men convicted in a mass terrorism trial that activists have decried and that U.N. human rights experts had expressed concerns over.

Activists identified the two as Ali al-Arab and Ahmed al-Malali.

Attorney General Ahmed al-Hammadi said in a statement released on the Public Prosecution's Instagram page on Saturday that the men, who were not named in the statement, were involved in terrorist operations that killed a security officer, among other charges.

U.N. human rights experts had appealed to Bahrain to halt their executions amid concerns they were coerced into making confessions through torture and did not receive a fair trial.

Bahrain said a third man was also executed, but he wasn't identified and was convicted of murder in a separate trial unrelated to terrorism.