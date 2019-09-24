AP Interview: Karzai says Afghan president threatens peace

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai says presidential elections are bound to plunge Afghanistan deeper into violence.

In an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press, Karzai says holding elections now "is like asking a heart patient to run a marathon."

Karzai, who wants peace talks with the Taliban and not presidential elections, was highly critical of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, a leading contender in upcoming polls.

Karzai said Ghani is the architect of chaos and continued war by insisting on presidential polls. He has been using his considerable political muscle to rally like-minded Afghan leaders against Ghani.

Karzai has called for a quick return to the talks which U.S. President Donald Trump declared "dead" earlier this month.