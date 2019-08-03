AP Interview: Jesse Jackson slams 'dangerous' Trump rhetoric

The American civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson visits the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Rev. Jesse Jackson gathered Friday with survivors at the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau to commemorate an often forgotten genocide — that of the Roma people. In addition to the 6 million Jews killed in camps such as Auschwitz, the Nazis killed other minorities during World War II, including between 250,000 and 500,000 Roma and Sinti. less The American civil rights activist Rev. Jesse Jackson visits the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau in Oswiecim, Poland on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. Rev. Jesse Jackson gathered Friday with survivors at ... more Photo: Czarek Sokolowski, AP Photo: Czarek Sokolowski, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close AP Interview: Jesse Jackson slams 'dangerous' Trump rhetoric 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson has condemned recent outbursts by President Donald Trump targeting lawmakers of color and inner cities as "dangerous, divisive and diversionary" and says he believes they fuel white nationalist extremism.

The 77-year-old civil rights leader called Trump's vilification of African Americans an attempt to divert the nation's attention from its real problems — border detentions, Russian election interference and a host of other problems.

In an interview, Jackson said: "The real debate is that a foreign power is expected to be involved in our election next year." That was a reference to former special counsel Robert Mueller warning of a repeat of Russian interference in the 2020 elections.

Jackson spoke to The Associated Press in Poland ahead of a visit Friday to Auschwitz-Birkenau to honor Roma genocide victims.