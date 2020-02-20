A Week in Pictures, Middle East

Pakistani rescue workers and volunteers help to remove victims at the site of a suicide bombing in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. The powerful bomb killed a few people and wounded dozen others in Pakistan's restive Baluchistan province local police said, when it struck an Islamist rally in the regional capital. less Pakistani rescue workers and volunteers help to remove victims at the site of a suicide bombing in Quetta, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. The powerful bomb killed a few people and wounded dozen others in ... more Photo: Arshad Butt, AP Photo: Arshad Butt, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close A Week in Pictures, Middle East 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

CAIRO (AP) —

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan region Feb. 13-19, 2020.

This week's selection includes protests in Baghdad; rescue workers and volunteers at the site of a suicide bombing in Quetta; Turkish soldiers firing a missile at Syrian government positions in Idlib province; the 40-day commemoration of the death of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a southern suburb of Beirut; prayers at the Western Wall in Jerusalem in search of divine intervention to help stave off infectious diseases, including the coronavirus; a health worker giving a polio vaccine to a child in Lahore, Pakistan; Ivanka Trump at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the United Arab Emirates and an election campaign billboard for the Blue and White party, the opposition party led by Benny Gantz in Ramat Gan.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

