BERLIN (AP) — Some 18.9 million people, or 23% of Germany's population, either immigrated to the country since 1950 or are the children of immigrants, Germany's Federal Statistics Office said Thursday.

It's the first time the statistics office has analyzed the country's population based on migration figures and not just on citizenship, which is a more vague concept since many immigrants — and especially the children of immigrants — have taken on German citizenship in recent years.