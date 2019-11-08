Whistleblower queries brought impeachment interview to boil

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, about the House impeachment inquiry.

WASHINGTON (AP) — New impeachment inquiry transcripts show Republicans and Democrats repeatedly skirmishing over GOP questions that appear aimed at drawing out the identity of the whistleblower who filed the initial complaint against President Donald Trump.

During questioning of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a top Trump national security adviser, Republicans repeatedly asked questions that could reveal the whistleblower's identity. The GOP's actions led to sharp exchanges with Democrats and Vindman's lawyer.

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ruled that Vindman could not identify anyone or provide information that might reveal the whistleblower's identity, saying the person's life has been put at risk.

Schiff said Democrats "are determined to protect the right of that whistleblower to remain anonymous" and "will not allow bad-faith efforts to out this whistleblower."