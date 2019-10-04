Western governors: States not consulted on nuclear waste

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Western governors say they're disappointed that the U.S. Department of Energy didn't consult their states' nuclear waste experts before releasing a five-year plan for a nuclear waste facility in New Mexico.

The Western Governors' Association in a Sept. 30 letter to the Energy Department said the plan released in August for the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant could have benefited with contributions from the states concerning transportation and safety.

The underground repository near Carlsbad, New Mexico, takes in plutonium-contaminated clothing, tools and other material generated at 22 sites across the nation involved in Cold War-era nuclear research and bomb-making.

Western governors also say discussion devoted to a 2014 accident at the facility that shut down shipments is minimal and should contain lessons learned and actions to avoid future radiation releases.