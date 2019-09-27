Tyler Perry says he can't 'up and leave' filming in Georgia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Perry says he cannot "just up and leave" filming in Georgia despite Hollywood's backlash against the state's "heartbeat" abortion law.

Perry made the remarks to The Associated Press on Friday while discussing the upcoming opening of a massive new Atlanta-based studio. Some celebrities have urged TV and film companies to abandon the state after Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the restrictive abortion bill in May.

The law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy before many women realize they're expecting. The law is set to become enforceable Jan. 1.

Perry's publicist says the "Madea" director is against the law. The filmmaker says workers who helped Georgia's thriving film industry could have an impact in the 2022 governor's election.