Tuskegee Airman celebrates 100th birthday with flight

Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman and decorated veteran of three wars, is welcomed at Dover Air Force Base during a celebration for his 100th birthday Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Dover, Delaware. McGee's birthday is Dec. 7.

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — A member of the Tuskegee Airmen celebrated his 100th birthday by taking a flight.

Retired Army Air Forces Col. Charles McGee flew a private jet Friday between Frederick, Maryland, and Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, news outlets reported.

The Tuskegee Airmen is the nickname of the first African American unit to fly combat airplanes in World War II. The Air Force recently honored the famed group of airmen with the naming of its new trainer jet.

McGee is one of the Air Force's most celebrated pilots. He flew 409 fighter combat missions over three wars.

McGee, who turned 100 on Saturday, attributes positive thinking to his longevity.