Tropical Storm Flossie weakens as it approaches Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Flossie continues to weaken as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands from the east, officials said.

Flossie remained a tropical storm as of 11 a.m. Sunday, when it was about 635 miles (1,022 kilometers) east-southeast of Honolulu, news organizations reported Sunday.

Flossie was expected to "move very close" to the islands but then pass the state late Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Honolulu said.

Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (64 kph) Sunday morning, while winds with tropical storm force were possible up to 90 miles (145 kilometers) from Flossie's center, forecasters said.

"We're not out of the woods yet," Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said. "Maui County and Hawaii County are still susceptible to tropical storm-force winds. I ask all of our residents and visitors to remain vigilant, make preparations and stay safe."

Light to moderate trade winds were expected to continue across the islands under a high pressure ridge to the north of Hawaii. Shower activity for most islands was expected to favor typical windward and mountain areas during the overnight and early morning hours Sunday into Monday, forecasters said.

Hawaii County beaches remained open Sunday. But they could close at any time because of dangerous surf, which could reach up to 15 feet (4.6 meters), county officials said.

Flossie comes on the heels of Erick, which was downgraded to a tropical depression Saturday and was expected to dissipate late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, officials said.