The barrier-breaking ‘Atlantics’ heralds Mati Diop’s arrival

This Oct. 15, 2019 photo shows Mati Diop posing for a portrait in New York to promote her film "Atlantics." Diop made history earlier this year as the first black woman to direct a film in competition at the Cannes Film Festival. (Photo by Scott Gries/Invision/AP) less This Oct. 15, 2019 photo shows Mati Diop posing for a portrait in New York to promote her film "Atlantics." Diop made history earlier this year as the first black woman to direct a film in competition at the ... more Photo: Scott Gries, Scott Gries/Invision/AP Photo: Scott Gries, Scott Gries/Invision/AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close The barrier-breaking ‘Atlantics’ heralds Mati Diop’s arrival 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Mati Diop’s “Atlantics” is Senegal’s submission to the Academy Awards’ international film award, and if it were nominated, would mark the first Oscar nod for Senegal.

The film is already much decorated. In May, it was awarded the Grand Prix, or runner-up, at the Cannes Film Festival. Jury member Elle Fanning said “Atlantics” “touched us in our hearts.”

In Cannes, Diop became the first black woman to ever direct a film selected to the festival’s prestigious competition lineup. As the film arrives in U.S. theaters, The French-Senegalese filmmaker is still wrestling with that distinction. “I don’t want to be simplified,” says Diop.

“Atlantics” opens Friday is select theaters and begins streaming on Netflix Nov. 29.