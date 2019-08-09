The Latest: Most victims identified in crash that killed 5

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on a crash that killed five young people and injured two others in rural southern Indiana (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Police have identified most of the five young people killed after the SUV they were all riding in crashed and overturned multiple times in rural southern Indiana.

Killed were 18-year-old Christopher Paul Dry of Indianapolis, 22-year-old Wandella Marie Brown of Austin, 20-year-old Elizabeth Michelle Wagner of Lexington, and 18-year-old Jeremiah James Akers of Deputy. Also killed was a 16-year-old girl whose name hasn't been released.

Two others were injured.

Investigators believe Brown was the driver.

Twenty-year-old Adam Wayne Parker of Austin and 21-year-old Shelby Lynn Griffin of Texas are both in stable condition at University of Louisville Hospital in Kentucky.

___

7:40 a.m.

Police say five people are dead and two are injured following a single-vehicle rollover crash in rural southern Indiana.

Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls says seven people were in the vehicle when it went off the road early Friday in Scott County near Scottsburg and the injured were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away. He says several people in the vehicle were ejected.

Huls says it appears the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.

Details on the conditions of the injured and the names of those involved weren't immediately released. The cause of the crash is under investigation.