Tennessee man seen riding atop car has 1 charge dropped

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has dropped one of the charges against a man accused of riding for 20 miles (32 kilometers) atop a car driving down an interstate at high speeds.

The Tennessean reported on Monday that Ronnie Sellars no longer faces a "clinging to a vehicle" charge in Wilson County, but disorderly conduct charges are still pending in neighboring Davidson County.

In September, the 31-year-old was pictured riding atop a four-door sedan, smiling and waving. Authorities say he was arrested after his joyride from Mt. Juliet ended in Nashville.

Sellars told the newspaper he stood up for part of the ride and it felt like being on a surf board going 80 mph (129 kph.) He added that he thinks the courts should "put their attention on other things."

