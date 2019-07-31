Suspected gas explosion reduces home to rubble; 5 injured

WASHINGTON, Pa. (AP) — An explosion believed to have been caused by a gas leak reduced a western Pennsylvania home to a pile of rubble and injured five people.

The (Washington) Observer-Reporter reports that the blast just before 4 p.m. Wednesday near a high school in North Franklin Township was widely felt around the area.

Township supervisor Bob Sabot told the paper that firefighters report that three firefighters, the homeowner and a neighbor were injured, but none of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

He said firefighters had been in the area investigating a gas smell before the blast.

Columbia Gas said service was cut to about 60 customers as a precaution.

A witness reported seeing doors and windows knocked from neighboring homes and insulation in treetops 35 feet above the ground.