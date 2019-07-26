Slain Kentucky marshal honored over a century later in Texas

Gary Hulsey, a 40-year-old resident of Wylie, Texas, holds a folded flag that was presented to him at the United States Courthouse in Plano, Texas, Friday, July 26, 2019. Judges and senior officials with the U.S. Marshals Service gathered at the North Texas courthouse to present the flag to the great, great, great grandson of Marshal Russell Wireman, who was shot in the chest in 1889 during the so-called "Moonshine War." less Gary Hulsey, a 40-year-old resident of Wylie, Texas, holds a folded flag that was presented to him at the United States Courthouse in Plano, Texas, Friday, July 26, 2019. Judges and senior officials with the ... more Photo: Tony Gutierrez, AP Photo: Tony Gutierrez, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Slain Kentucky marshal honored over a century later in Texas 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

PLANO, Texas (AP) — A federal officer gunned down while transporting prisoners through eastern Kentucky has been honored at a small courthouse ceremony in Texas, more than a century after his death.

Senior officials with the U.S. Marshals Service and judges gathered Friday in Plano to present a flag to Russell Wireman's great-great-great grandson, Gary Hulsey. Wireman, a marshal, was shot in the chest in 1889 during the so-called Moonshine War.

The presentation of the folded flag was part of an effort by America's oldest federal law-enforcement agency to recognize officers whose deaths during a particularly deadly period of its history had been obscured by the passing decades.

U.S. Marshals Service historian David Turk says Wireman was one of many marshals killed during a federal government crackdown of illegal liquor distilleries around the turn of the 20th century.