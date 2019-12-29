'Skywalker' rises again; 'Little Women' go big at box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Star Wars” was still rising in the last weekend of the year, while “Little Women” broke big at the box office.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” brought in $72 million over the weekend to remain the top-earning film in North America by light-years, according to studio estimates Sunday.

In 10 days of release it has brought in $362.8 million for Disney, falling just short of the earnings of its predecessor, 2017's “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in a comparable span.

Sony's “Jumanji: The Next Level," earned $35.3 million for second place and has tallied a total of $175.5 million through its third weekend of release.

Director Greta Gerwig's re-imagining of the American literary classic “Little Women" had a $16.5-million weekend and a five-day total of $29 million since its Christmas opening, a major performance for a smaller-audience film with a budget dwarfed by the top two films.

The film, also a Sony release, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Laura Dern, scored big with both audiences and critics and is gaining momentum as an awards-season favorite.

“Uncut Gems," an even smaller film that has also sparked awards-season buzz for Adam Sandler's rare dramatic performance as a jeweler and gambling addict, entered the top 10 for the first time as it expanded to more screens in its first week. The film earned $9.6 million over the weekend and has brought in $20 million overall.

Director Sam Mendes' experimental World War I epic “1917," earned more than $1 million since its Christmas opening despite showing in only 11 theaters. The huge per-screen average bodes well for the film's nationwide opening next month as it ramps up its Oscars campaign.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included.

1. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," $72 million.

2. “Jumanji: The Next Level,” $35.3 million.

3. “Little Women," $16.5 million.

4. “Frozen 2,” $16.5 million.

5. “Spies in Disguise," $13.2 million.

6. “Knives Out,” $9.7 million.

7. “Uncut Gems,” $9.6 million.

8. “Cats,” $4.83 million.

9. “Bombshell,” $4.7 million.

10. “Richard Jewell,” $3 million.

